Long Beach Marathon adjusts early start times and adds safety measures to help runners beat the heat

The marathon will now begin at 5:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 6:30 a.m., giving runners a cooler start to beat the heat.

Excitement builds in Long Beach as 22,000 runners gear up for the 40th Long Beach Marathon, but with soaring temperatures expected, organizers have adjusted race times and implemented extra safety measures to ensure a smooth and safe event.

Excitement builds in Long Beach as 22,000 runners gear up for the 40th Long Beach Marathon, but with soaring temperatures expected, organizers have adjusted race times and implemented extra safety measures to ensure a smooth and safe event.

Excitement builds in Long Beach as 22,000 runners gear up for the 40th Long Beach Marathon, but with soaring temperatures expected, organizers have adjusted race times and implemented extra safety measures to ensure a smooth and safe event.

Excitement builds in Long Beach as 22,000 runners gear up for the 40th Long Beach Marathon, but with soaring temperatures expected, organizers have adjusted race times and implemented extra safety measures to ensure a smooth and safe event.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Excitement is building in Long Beach as 22,000 runners are gearing up for the 40th Long Beach Marathon on Sunday. Participants made their way to the expo to collect their race bibs and gear. However, many expressed concerns about Sunday's race, as temperatures are expected to soar.

"I am nervous, but I'm just going to do it because this is something I've always wanted to accomplish," said half marathon participant Farah Mirza.

"I actually did eight marathons in September, so I'm learning about running and I'm learning about running in the heat and it definitely makes marathon running more challenging," said marathon participant Summer Willis.

Organizers have made adjustments to the schedule to help keep runners safe. The marathon will now begin at 5:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 6:30 a.m., giving runners a cooler start to beat the heat.

"We've been communicating with our runners to ensure that they're calm and that they're excited and ready for a great experience on Sunday morning. Our team has put together some heat tips on the website," said event organizer Dan Cruz.

Organizers have also added extra precautions, including more water stations, ice towels at the finish line and more medic teams on site.

"We have a full medical plan that encompasses all 26.2 miles of this event route. Even our finish line tents are going to have air conditioning on Sunday morning. So if any runners cross the finish line, they're feeling warm, they're feeling tired, we're going to be able to get them in a cool zone," Cruz said.

Seasoned marathon runners shared advice on how to handle the heat.

"You want to start hydrating the day before. My suggestion is you start the race with a half a bottle of frozen water so your first eight miles you have cold water," said half marathon participant Judy Kahn Quan.

"It's really important that if you feel like you start to feel you're cramping, definitely take a break, just walk," said half marathon participant Alyssa Padilla.

Road closures are set to begin as early as 4 a.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit runlongbeach.com.

