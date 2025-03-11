Evacuation warnings issued in LA County burn scar areas as SoCal prepares for back-to-back storms

The series of late-winter storms are expected to bring heavier rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, lingering into Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California residents are gearing up for back-to-back storms this week, and those living near several burn scar areas are being asked to prepare to evacuate.

According to Los Angeles County, evacuation warnings have been issued for zones within and surrounding the Eaton, Franklin, Palisades, Bridge, and Kenneth Fire burn areas.

If you're within those areas, be sure to have an emergency plan in place, keep emergency supplies on hand, and stay alert to conditions. The county says those who would require more time to evacuate should consider leaving now.

How much rain is expected?

Scattered showers moved into the region Tuesday. The series of late-winter storms are expected to bring heavier rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, lingering into Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, through Tuesday night, rainfall totals are expected to range from one-third to two-thirds of an inch from the coast to the mountains with local amounts exceeding one inch in the mountains.

Rainfall timeline

Forecasters are predicting a three-hour to six-hour period of moderate to heavy rain at that time, with a half-inch to 1 inch per hour. This system will also likely be the biggest snow maker of the season, with 1 to 2 feet of snow forecast for higher elevations.

"Steady rain will turn to showers Thursday. The snow levels will drop to around 3,000 ft and a few inches of snow is possible over the Grapevine and other lower elevations passes,'' the NWS said.

From Wednesday through early Friday, rainfall totals could reach around one inch along the coast and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains.

Will there be strong winds?

Stronger, gusty southwest to west winds will develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday night, the NWS said.

Crews work to clear burn scar areas

Workers were seen clearing out debris in the Pacific Palisades early Tuesday morning. Before the major rain comes through, the Los Angeles Fire Department is urging residents to protect themselves and their property from any storm damage.

Remember, free ready-to-fill sandbags are available at all L.A. city fire stations. You can find a station near you using this map.

When will the storms move out?

A weaker storm system moving inland to the north on Friday could keep some showers going into Friday night, according to forecasters. However, things dry out and warm up for the weekend.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.