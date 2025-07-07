Evacuation orders in place for small brush fire burning near homes in Laguna Beach

An evacuation order has been issued for La Mirada Street, Katella Street, Summit Drive and Baja Street. An evacuation warning is in place for Arch Beach Heights.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders are in place as crews battle a brush fire in Laguna Beach.

The three-acre Rancho Fire is spreading uphill at a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

An evacuation site is set up at the Community and Susi Q Center located at 380 3rd St. in Laguna Beach.

According to the City of Laguna Beach, hard road closures are in effect at Broadway Street and S. Coast Highway and Crown Parkway and Coast Highway. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Laguna Canyon Road. Drivers should avoid heading into the City of Laguna Beach from Crown Valley.

