Rancho Palos Verdes mayor seeks Elon Musk's help amid possible electricity shutoffs due to landslide

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- The mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes is asking Elon Musk to help homeowners in the landslide area affected by the gas shutoffs and potential electricity shutoffs.

Mayor John Cruikshank sent a letter to Musk last week, saying Tesla could help the community.

"Given Tesla's advancements in solar technology and energy storage solutions, we see a potential partnership to equip these homes with solar panels and Powerwall batteries," read the letter. "This initiative would not only provide these residents with immediate relief, but also demonstrate the viability of clean energy solutions in a real-world scenario, further solidifying Tesla's role as a leader in the green energy revolution."

Cruikshank also invited Musk to tour the area.

Since spring 2023, the city has seen a significant increase in movement that has resulted in roadway damage and the red-tagging of two homes that were damaged severely enough to be dangerous to inhabit.

The land movement has also caused water and gas distribution pipes to break, displaced sanitary sewer collection pipes and made utility poles lean. On Oct. 3, 2023, the Rancho Palos Verdes City Council declared a local state of emergency, which was renewed on May 8.

ABC7 reached out to Tesla, but it is unclear if Musk has received the letter.

City News Service contributed to this report.