Rancho Palos Verdes residents impacted by landslide crisis enjoy free Thanksgiving meals

Rancho Palos Verdes residents who have been forced out of their homes due to ongoing landslides enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a big donation.

Rancho Palos Verdes residents who have been forced out of their homes due to ongoing landslides enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a big donation.

Rancho Palos Verdes residents who have been forced out of their homes due to ongoing landslides enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a big donation.

Rancho Palos Verdes residents who have been forced out of their homes due to ongoing landslides enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a big donation.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Rancho Palos Verdes residents who have been forced out of their homes due to ongoing landslide activity enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast thanks to a big donation.

Terranea Resort, which is a few miles from the landslide-ravaged community of Portuguese Bend, donated some 200 meals to residents impacted.

Many residents impacted by the slide remain in the dark with no electricity or gas to even a prepare a meal. Some have been evacuated for months.

Terranea Resort officials said they were thrilled and touched to provide victims of the slide a loving feast this holiday.

"We're happy to contribute and help make their day special," said Ralph Grippo, president of Terranea Resort.

Chef Mona Guerrero prepared the tasty holiday meals.

"I enjoy it, especially for the families that have had all of the challenges with their homes and not being able to move around normally as the rest of us do right now on Thanksgiving," she said. "For us to be able to give it back, it's pretty cool. Don't make me cry."