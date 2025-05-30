Hikers spot rare herd of bighorn sheep in San Gabriel Mountains

A group of hikers were treated to a rare and incredible sight in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The hikers were about five miles into their journey Thursday when they heard rocks fall and spotted a herd of bighorn sheep. Though they are native animals to North America, but are rarely seen due to their shy and elusive nature.

The group counted 10 to 12 bighorn sheep in what they believed was a family pack.

With such a unique sight before them, the hikers watched for more than half an hour as the sheep "did their thing" on the cliff.

"It's something that, as a photographer, I've been wanting to see for years," said Daniel Ventura, an L.A. Hikes tour guide. "That was a bucket list item. I'm always seeing them in other national parks, but to see them so close to L.A... San Gabriel Mountains are just right north of L.A. It's just amazing to see them."

Ventura said their habitat may have been pushed east because of the Bridge Fire, but noted it looks like they are adjusting to their new environment just fine.