Rare super blue moon graces skies over Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A rare super blue moon is making an appearance in SoCal and will last for the next several nights.

A super blue moon happens when the moon's orbit brings it closer to Earth than usual at the same time there's a full moon.

The full moon will be visible across Southern California and is expected to peak Monday at 11:36 a.m.

NASA predicts the next super blue moon won't appear until 2037.

There's a quartet of supermoons this year

August's supermoon kicks off a string of lunar spectacles. September's supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October's will be the year's closest approach, and November's will round out the year.

The first will be 224,917 miles (361,970 kilometers) away. The next will be nearly 3,000 miles (4,484 kilometers) closer the night of Sept. 17 into the following morning. A partial lunar eclipse will also unfold that night, visible in much of the Americas, Africa and Europe as the Earth's shadow falls on the moon, resembling a small bite.

October's supermoon will be the year's closest at 222,055 miles (357,364 kilometers) from Earth, followed by November's supermoon at a distance of 224,853 miles (361,867 kilometers).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.