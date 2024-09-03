Raven-Symoné reveals she's working on a pilot for new 'Raven's Home' spinoff series

The Disney star hopes "Alice in the Palace" becomes the next Disney channel origina

Raven-Symoné and Mykal Michelle tease a new spinoff series from "Raven's Home" franchise. A pilot is currently in the works.

ANAHEIM, Calif -- Disney Channel favorite Raven-Symoné is working on a new series in the "That's So Raven" franchise featuring a young co-star from "Raven's Home" in the lead role.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Mykal Michelle and her "auntie" Raven- Symoné at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The two shared their excitement after working on a pilot for a new show called "Alice in the Palace."

"I'm going to be able to get my mind on a platter and serve it to all these fans," Michelle said. "I'm really excited to be able to show everybody what we've been working on."

Raven-Symoné added, "I'm directing, EP'ing and (Mykal is) in it and she's producing it and she's acting in it. So, we'll see if that (pilot) gets picked up.

"Alice in the Palace" would be the fourth series in the "Ravenverse." It's a spinoff of the 2017 series "Raven's Home" which was itself a spinoff of "That's So Raven" which premiered in 2003. The original "Raven" series also spawned "Cory in the House" which premiered in 2007 and featured Raven's brother living in Washington D.C.

