Reality TV stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney savor every crumb of news about new sandwich shop

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA (KABC) -- Reality TV stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have been savoring every crumb of news about their new sandwich shop. Now, we can now officially report: yes it's really happening.

After more than two years of hurdles and delays," Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are ready to share their latest labor of love. Think less reality t-v... more rom-com... with nods to leading ladies.

"The Reese, the Drew, the Meg, the Kate, the Cameron... we gotta have the Nancy on there, obviously," said Maloney.

She's referring to filmmaker Nancy Meyers who inspired more than just the menu. Her longtime production designer, Jon Hutman, served as the gourmet sandwich shop's interior decorator... bringing his signature touch from classic comedies like "Something's Gotta Give"... to "Something About Her."

"Katie had the best phrase," said Madix. "Her phrase was romanticizing lunch, and that's what we're trying to do now."

There are some beautiful looking sandwiches on this menu, and then there's something I feel they put on it just for people like me... peanut butter and jelly!

"We wanted to make sure there was something for everyone. And if people bring kids in," said Madix.

From "The Cameron" to "The Diane"... for sandwich lovers it's love at first bite. Madix and Maloney are ready for their next act... and everyone is invited!

"Catch up with a girlfriend, come on a date. It can be whatever you want it to be," said Maloney.

Who knows, you may even see some familiar faces at this West Hollywood location!