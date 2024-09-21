'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2 soundtrack delivers sultry, soulful sound

'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2 soundtrack delivers a sultry, soulful sound. It's out now. And "Reasonable Doubt" is streaming now on Hulu.

'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2 soundtrack delivers a sultry, soulful sound. It's out now. And "Reasonable Doubt" is streaming now on Hulu.

'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2 soundtrack delivers a sultry, soulful sound. It's out now. And "Reasonable Doubt" is streaming now on Hulu.

'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2 soundtrack delivers a sultry, soulful sound. It's out now. And "Reasonable Doubt" is streaming now on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- As the drama on Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" heats up, the season two soundtrack is now available to help you feel a little calmer.

Onyx Collective and Hulu partnered with Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Los Angeles to celebrate the soundtrack's release at the venue's monthly "Jammin' On The Hill" event. Show creator/showrunner/executive producer Raamla Mohamed is a regular at the coffee shop, and told On The Red Carpet that's what made the celebration that much more special.

"Having Hilltop here in this area, I mean, me and my boyfriend come here. Sometimes we take walks and have coffee and so the fact that we've been able to have "Reasonable Doubt" here, and then the fact that we're here Jammin' on the Hill, celebrating the soundtrack coming out is even more amazing," Mohamed said.

"The soundtrack really represents the show, but it's really cool because what we want to do is create a world," series composer Adrian Younge explained. "There's really cool covers and the covers kind of like exemplify what's actually happening in that episode and there's a couple of twists."

India Shawn sings one of those covers. She performed Live's "Lightning Crashes" for the Hilltop audience and expressed her excitement about being part of the soundtrack.

"It feels really cool to be connected to something that I actually like and enjoy and just being in anticipation of how the story is going to go. And now to have my voice being on the soundtrack to how the story is unfolding is really cool," Shawn said.

Nayanna Holley performed "It's All Us," the series theme song, which was composed by Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad. She said she took to the material right away. .

"I just came in and brought my experience as a singer," Holley said. "I really felt like I understood her mission and her goal to create the vibe and essence of this music."

Fun fact about Holley: Her stepmother is former attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, who is the inspiration for the character of Jax, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi.

After a dramatic and traumatic season one that saw Jax kidnapped and nearly killed, season two has been about her trying to get her life back together. That is, until her best friend calls and gets her involved in a complicated case. With more and more coming to light about the case, her marriage and life in general, you can bet that the final few episodes of "Reasonable Doubt" will keep you on your toes.

"Our showrunner and creator Raamla Mohamed, I mean, she always comes with the cliffhanger," Corinealdi revealed. "Whatever you think is happening, it's going to be something else!"

Watch all the drama unfold on "Reasonable Doubt," streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station