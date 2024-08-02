July 2024 was hottest month in Death Valley history

WATCH LIVE

Friday, August 2, 2024 11:47PM
Death Valley is always hot in July, of course. But this past July was the hottest ever recorded in history.

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Death Valley is always hot in July, of course. But this past July was the hottest ever recorded in history.

The average daily temperature for the month was 108.5.

It was a half-degree hotter than the previous record, set in 2018.

There were 24 days when the temperature reached or passed 120. On July 7, it hit a high of 129.

It basically never cooled off, even at night. The average low for the month was 95.

