Regency's historic Westwood Village and Bruin theaters to close Thursday

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Thursday will mark the end of a movie-going era in Westwood, when the curtains fall on the village's two 1930s-era movie houses.

Regency Theatres' Westwood Village and Bruin theaters will close their doors at the end of business Thursday night, when their leases expire.

"We have been proud to steward these buildings for the past 14 years and are grateful to the Hollywood community and patrons alike who have supported these iconic theaters," Regency President Lyndon Golin said in a statement. "We are excited to see what the future holds for these beloved Los Angeles landmarks and look forward to their continued success."

One of the theaters -- Westwood Village -- is expected to eventually reopen after a renovation project spearheaded by director Jason Reitman. The 1931-vintage theater is known for its soaring art-deco tower that looms over the area. A reopening date has not been announced.

The future of the Bruin theater, which dates back to 1937, remains uncertain. The Bruin's large, single-screen theater has seating for nearly 700 people.

Both movie houses were run by Fox theaters until 2010, when they transitioned to Mann Theatres. Regency took over operation of both theaters in 2010.