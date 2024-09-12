Reggie Bush scares off would-be burglars during attempted break-in at Encino home

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Retired football star Reggie Bush scared off a trio of would-be burglars who were trying to break into his Encino home.

The incident happened late Tuesday night.

According to ABC News, the former University of Southern California star and Heisman winner was at his home at the time and scared off the would-be burglars before they took anything.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. from someone at the home who heard a window being broken.

By the time officers got to the home, the suspects - described only as three men - had fled the scene.

Police say the men never made it inside and there was no direct confrontation with Bush or anyone else.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bush was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2006, winning a Super Bowl with them before playing for several other teams and then retiring from the NFL in 2017.

