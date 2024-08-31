'La Bamba' remake reportedly in the works

Luis Valdez, the writer and director of the original film, is already on board as an executive producer, according to Variety.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A generation of teenagers danced to it in the '50s then again in the '80s and soon, "La Bamba" will head back to the big screen.

According to Variety, Mucho Mas Media and Sony Pictures have teamed up to create a remake of the famed 1987 film based on the life of Pacoima native Ritchie Valens.

Valens, whose real name was Ricardo Valenzuela, became a rock and roll legend with hits like "La Bamba" and "Donna" and is known as a pioneer of the Chicano rock movement.

He died in a plane crash at the age of 17. The same crash killed rock legend Buddy Holly.

Valens' legacy lives on in his hometown, where tributes to him can still be found across the San Fernando Valley and beyond.