Reported burglary at multi-million dollar Bel Air home turns out to be false alarm: LAPD

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive police presence descended on the Bel Air area after a reported burglary at a multi-million dollar home, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Officers responded to the massive home, which sits on top of a hill, after they received a call from the homeowner around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The response from the Los Angeles Police Department included a helicopter and officers on the ground.

They cleared the scene at Chalon Road after looking at security video and determining that nothing was stolen.

A person on a bike who was spotted nearby was detained and quickly released once police determined that individual was not connected to the reported burglary.

That was not the only incident overnight. Over in Encino, a home invasion was reported around 12:30 a.m.

Several suspects wearing hoodies entered a home while the homeowner was there, according to the LAPD. The homeowner scared them off before they could take anything.

No injuries were reported.

There have been more than a dozen home break-ins reported in the San Fernando Valley in the past few weeks.