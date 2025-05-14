Reputed gang member arrested in connection with fatal shooting spree in Lancaster, authorities say

LANCASTER, Calif. (CNS) -- A reputed Pasadena street gang member was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a pair of gang-related killings that occurred during a shooting spree in Lancaster.

Jerry Wimbley III, 20, of Lancaster, was named along with two co- defendants in a four-count federal indictment. Wimbley was charged in the indictment with two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Also charged in the indictment were Vionnie Richardson, 37, of Lancaster, and Jerry Wimbley Jr., 22, also of Lancaster. Richardson, who is in custody in Nevada on unrelated state charges, was charged with two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, one count of attempted murder in aid of racketeering and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition. Wimbley Jr. -- the brother of Wimbley III -- was charged with two counts of murder in aid of racketeering. Wimbley Jr. has been in custody since September on federal robbery and money laundering counts.

Prosecutors allege that Richardson took part in three shootings in Lancaster the night of June 25, 2024, with the Wimbley brothers taking part in the latter two, after which the defendants gathered at the gravesite of a fellow gang member to mark the two-year anniversary of that person's death.

The victim in the first shooting allegedly perpetrated by Richardson survived, but Richardson and the Wimbley's then proceeded to kill another victim at Whit Carter Park and another at a Lancaster gas station, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the defendants posted messages on Instagram during the shooting spree "to honor the deceased gang member and pledge allegiance" to the gang.

"As alleged in the indictment, these defendants engaged in violent and senseless acts," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. "Their alleged shooting spree is intolerable. Today's charges reflect our office's continued commitment to eradicating gang violence and to keeping our communities safe."