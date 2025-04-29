Residents express concerns about ATF controlled fire testing in Pacific Palisades burn area

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There will be flames in the Pacific Palisades area on Tuesday night, but fire officials say there's no reason to be alarmed. It's all part of a controlled fire test to help determine what sparked the Palisades Fire.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are conducting a series of tests in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near the Skull Rock trailhead in the Santa Monica Mountains, which has been the focus of their nearly four-month investigation into what started the Palisades Fire.

Many residents who have moved back into their still-standing homes are nervous about the controlled fire test.

"We've moved past the triggers. But then, all of a sudden, something happens and you go, 'This makes me really nervous. I don't like this,'" said Pacific Palisades resident Sue Ganz.

"I'm very surprised, and then we didn't hear too much about it, and what they found out. It's very surprising. We haven't been informed at all about what they have done so far," said resident Elizabeth Chan.

Investigators haven't confirmed whether the January 7 Palisades Fire was a re-ignition of an 8-acre brush fire six days prior. Residents believe that fire was started by fireworks in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

"The rumor about the fireworks happening, that could very well be true, but we don't know yet," Ganz said. "I'm willing to wait to find out because I don't want to place blame, and it's hard not to with our reservoir being empty and not being repaired for well over a year."

District 11 Councilwoman Traci Park ensured that residents will be safe and don't need to worry.

"Trying to work on a timeline of the events of January 7. This is some testing that they need to do. They're going to try to do it between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.," Park said.

In a statement, the ATF said, "Los Angeles Fire Department personnel will be present before, during, and after all testing to ensure public safety and environmental protection."

"Every effort is going to be made to make sure there are assets on hand and that every ember that may be left over is mopped up appropriately," Park said.

Despite their concerns, residents tell Eyewitness News they hope the tests shed some light on what caused the fire in the first place.

"Absolutely. I would like to know how this fire started. Where did it start? Was it arson? Was it just some natural phenomenon?" resident Barry Yao said.

LAFD said the fire tests along the Temescal Ridge Trail between Skull Rock and Green Peak will run through Thursday, May 1. They noted that it's a controlled fire test, not a controlled burn.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.