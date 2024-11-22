Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce to host late-night show on ESPN

PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Kelce is headed to late-night. The retired Eagles center will host a late-night show on our sister network ESPN.

Kelce made the announcement on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night.

The one-hour show, called "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce," will tape in Philadelphia on five straight Friday nights, beginning January 3.

That coincides with the last week of the NFL's regular season and the playoffs.

The first four episodes will air at 1 a.m. ET starting Jan. 4 with the final episode at 1:30 on Feb. 1.

"I loved late-night shows, I've always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O'Brien with my friends," Kelce said on Kimmel's show. "We're going to have a bunch of guys up there -- legends of the game, friends that I played with, coaches, celebrities."

Kelce, who already appears on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" show, will record in front of a live audience at Union Transfer on Spring Garden Street.

The Philadelphia-based band "SNACKTIME" will provide the show's music.

Each episode of Kelce's show will have repeat airings on ESPN2 and also be available on ESPN+ and ESPN's and Kelce's YouTube channels.

The show's title is an homage to "They Call it Pro Football," which was NFL Films' first full-length film in 1967. NFL Films originated in Philadelphia, and founders Ed and Steve Sabol are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "They Call if Pro Football" also featured the legendary voice of John Facenda, who did the news on Philadelphia television before becoming better known as the voice of NFL Films.

The announcement comes on the eve of the release of the third and final Philly Specials album.

RELATED: Proceeds from the final Philly Specials album to help get Philadelphia students holiday gifts

His latest Christmas album with his former teammates, was released Friday morning.

"A Philly Special Christmas Party" features Stevie Nicks and Boyz II Men.

Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata were on Good Morning America Friday morning to talk about the new album.

ESPN contributed to this post.

