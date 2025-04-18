Dental health experts jumping to defend water fluoridation after RFK Jr.'s comments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently spoke out against fluoride in public drinking water. Now dental health experts are jumping to defend fluoridation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently spoke out against fluoride in public drinking water. Now dental health experts are jumping to defend fluoridation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently spoke out against fluoride in public drinking water. Now dental health experts are jumping to defend fluoridation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently spoke out against fluoride in public drinking water. Now dental health experts are jumping to defend fluoridation.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Recently, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke out against fluoride in public drinking water. Now dental health experts are jumping to the defense of what they call the greatest public health intervention in modern history.

Decades of study on the need for fluoride in drinking water is under fire. Now, researchers are weighing in.

"The science is crystal clear. The public health practice of community water fluoridation is safe. It's effective," said Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez, chair of pediatric dentistry at UCLA.

The American Dental Association said in a statement that the confusion over fluoridated water is disheartening and years of study show the benefits.

"Fluoridated water reduces cavities by 60% in children and 20 to 40% in adults," Ramos-Gomez said.

Despite the findings, Utah recently became the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water. Kennedy announced he's pushing to change CDC guidance.

"In the era of fluoride mouthwash and toothpaste, it makes no sense to have fluoride in our water," Kennedy said.

Fluoride products have improved over the years. Ramos-Gomez said our bodies benefit greatly from both sources.

"Water fluoridation works intrinsically within your body, within your bloodstream to strengthen your bones, your teeth. And toothpaste and mouth rinses work topically," Ramos-Gomez said.

But critics point to a report from the National Toxicology Program that found some evidence of lower IQ in children who had higher levels of fluoride exposure. But none of the children tested were in the U.S. and their exposure was about twice the CDC's recommended limit for U.S. drinking water.

"Not the greatest research in terms of quality, that there may be a possible association with fluoride and high concentrations, much more, almost double the amount we drink, and cognitive issues in children with decreased IQ," said Dr. Tara Narula, ABC News' chief medical correspondent.

Ramos-Gomez said U.S. levels are safe and that a year of optimally fluoridated water saves about $6.5 billion in dental treatment costs.

About 60% of the U.S. population has access to fluoridated tap water, which includes most communities in L.A. County. You can look up your city on the CDC website to see whether fluoride is in your public drinking water.