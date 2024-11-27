DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed two toddlers in Rialto

The man accused of driving drunk and killing two young children in a crash in Rialto is now facing several charges, including two counts of murder.

The man accused of driving drunk and killing two young children in a crash in Rialto is now facing several charges, including two counts of murder.

The man accused of driving drunk and killing two young children in a crash in Rialto is now facing several charges, including two counts of murder.

The man accused of driving drunk and killing two young children in a crash in Rialto is now facing several charges, including two counts of murder.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A DUI suspect accused of killing two toddlers in a crash over the weekend in Rialto has been charged with murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

San Bernardino resident Alexis Jose Garcia, 28, is charged with two counts of murder for the crash that killed two sisters, 3-year-old Alinah and 4-year-old Neveah Flores.

Garcia is accused of driving drunk, running a red light and slamming into a family's car, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

The two girls died at the scene. Police said they were both in car seats but one of them was ejected from the vehicle.

Their father was hospitalized and their mother managed to escape uninjured.

The crash happened Sunday just after 11 p.m. at Walnut and Riverside avenues, according to Sgt. Daniel Smith with the Rialto Police Department.

Prosecutors also charged Garcia with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of hit-and-run resulting in death, one count of DUI resulting in injury and one count of causing injury while driving with a blood alcohol level above .08%.

Garcia also faces multiple special allegations for allegedly fleeing after committing vehicular manslaughter, causing great bodily injury and driving with .15% or more BAC, prosecutors said.

"Those two little girls should be writing their letters to Santa, but instead their family is dealing with the unthinkable task of writing their eulogies. We send our deepest condolences to their loved ones," San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.