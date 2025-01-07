Would-be thieves try to distract woman to steal from her Colton home, doorbell camera shows

Shocking new video shows the moment a group of would-be thieves tried to distract a grandmother and steal from her home in Colton.

Shocking new video shows the moment a group of would-be thieves tried to distract a grandmother and steal from her home in Colton.

Shocking new video shows the moment a group of would-be thieves tried to distract a grandmother and steal from her home in Colton.

Shocking new video shows the moment a group of would-be thieves tried to distract a grandmother and steal from her home in Colton.

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking new video shows the moment a group of would-be thieves tried to distract a grandmother and steal from her home in Colton.

On Sunday afternoon, 85-year-old Margarita Martinez happened to be home alone sitting on her porch when she was approached by a woman with an unusual request.

"A woman arrived and said she wanted one of my aloe vera plants," said Martinez, speaking in Spanish.

The stranger was also curious to know who else was home.

Thinking quickly, Martinez answered that her son was inside. When the woman asked to see him, Martinez claimed he was asleep. Then the stranger made her next move.

"She said, look come over here. Come, come," recalled Martinez. So, I went over to look."

What Martinez failed to see were two other women luring in the bushes. But someone one else was watching.

"As soon as my mom turned her back, they rushed in. One stayed (outside) and one went in the house. That's when I thought - okay, this is not good," said Martinez's daughter, Bertha Flores.

This tactic - using distraction to gain entry - is a hallmark of organized theft rings. Experts say these groups often scout neighborhoods, looking for easy targets.

Watching through the Ring doorbell camera on the porch, Flores and her husband sprang into action. They yelled at the women through the camera to leave, warning the women the police had been called.

"The Ring was a lifesaver, actually. Because had we not had that, we would never have known and they could have hurt her," said Flores.

Police say organized rings like this often rely on a quick, coordinated approach to avoid detection. One person distracts, another searches for valuables, and a third keeps watch.

The experience has left Martinez's family worried about her safety.

"This is her sanctuary. This is where she likes to sit and get fresh air. And now, she can't do that anymore. That's horrible," said Flores.

Martinez said she hopes others will learn from her experience.

"I don't want the same thing to happen to other seniors or worse because I don't know what intentions they had when they came into my house," said Martinez.