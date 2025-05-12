Man dies after being dragged during carjacking at Norco gas station; person detained

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a violent carjacking at a Norco gas station Monday afternoon, and a person has been detained, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 12:23 p.m. to the 600 block of Hidden Valley Parkway after a report of a car theft, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's official said a witness viewed the suspected carjacker driving away with the car owner "partially inside the rear seat."

The victim was dragged and ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"The stolen vehicle was located, and the person believed to have been involved is currently detained," sheriff's officials said.

An investigation is ongoing. Further details were not released.