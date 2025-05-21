Riverside County considering closing some recreational areas due to fire danger

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County is considering closing multiple recreation areas to keep people from accidentally starting fires during the heat.

County officials said they will potentially restrict access to certain areas they believe are at higher risk for wildfires.

This comes after CAL FIRE received authorization from the county Board of Supervisors to close what they consider hazardous recreational areas in the county with a preliminary date of June 15.

That will allow the agency to begin planning what safety measures need to be in place "due to the potential for large, damaging human-caused fires."

Spring rains in March and April added to the growth of vegetation in those areas, which are now drying out. The hope is by limited off-road and foot traffic in those areas, it will also reduce the chance of a wildfire. Closure signs will be posted at entry points warning potential violators of fines and penalties.

The following areas will potentially be impacted:

Eagle Canyon

Whitewater Canyon

Ramona Bowl

Bautista Canyon

Indian Canyon

Ray Ralli, who lives in El Sobrante, said it's a layer of protection he'll definitely take.

"You know, you have off-road vehicles, but people just go into these trucks ... they're just making it all the way up. What if they flip? There's a fire, and all of a sudden, homes go up in flames," he said.