Rubidoux man shares inspirational message after overcoming dyslexia to run his own business

RUBIDOUX, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County man is sharing a message of inspiration after overcoming dyslexia to launch his own graphic design business.

Art has interested Izzy Gonzalez, who grew up in Rubidoux, since he was 8 years old.

In an interview with ABC7, he said school was difficult because of his dyslexia. "Words were confusing because they'll combing together or they'll switch up, so it made it harder for me to focus," he said.

But art allowed him to get that focus. By high school he was getting As and Bs.

"It helped me expand my mind and what I can do," said Gonzalez.

One day, he met Patricia Rosa at the Youth Opportunity Center (YOC) in Riverside. He told her he was interested in art, which sparked an idea for Rosa.

"At that time, my daughter was into art herself," she said.

In 2016, Rose submitted Gonzalez's name for the Jamil Dada Character Youth Excellence Awards, which honors outstanding young individuals from all across Riverside County. He ultimately received a scholarship from the organization.

"My philosophy in life always is that this world would be a much better place if we measured success by how much one gives rather than how much one makes," said the organization's founder Jamil Dada.

Gonzalez used the scholarship he won for his studies at Riverside Community College. He also bought an iPad to make graphic arts.

"It was like a door opening for me, with more opportunities," said Gonzalez, who now runs his own graphic design business. He said he already has a number of loyal customers.

"That's the best part, seeing them coming back knowing that I did a good job, and knowing I did good work," he said.

Most importantly, Gonzalez hopes to share an important message to those who may be struggling.

"Don't stop doing what you're doing," he said. "I didn't stop overcoming barriers and limits, and it's gotten me this far, so I'm hoping it gets me farther. Nothing is impossible."

The 2024 Jamil Dada Character Excellence Youth Awards ceremony will be held Friday, July 12.