Riverside police investigating deadly chain-reaction crash that left 1 man dead, 5 people hurt

In addition to the dramatic, multi-vehicle crash, witness video also captured the moment police took the 19-year-old suspect down, using a Taser before getting him in handcuffs.

In addition to the dramatic, multi-vehicle crash, witness video also captured the moment police took the 19-year-old suspect down, using a Taser before getting him in handcuffs.

In addition to the dramatic, multi-vehicle crash, witness video also captured the moment police took the 19-year-old suspect down, using a Taser before getting him in handcuffs.

In addition to the dramatic, multi-vehicle crash, witness video also captured the moment police took the 19-year-old suspect down, using a Taser before getting him in handcuffs.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was taken down by police after allegedly slamming into a car at a stoplight in Riverside. The deadly, multi-vehicle crash was captured on cellphone and dashcam video.

The man who was killed has been identified as 37-year-old Christian Barragan, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Cellphone video shows a black Dodge Charger speed into view in a rear-view mirror. Seconds later, it slams into a Honda Civic, sending the car spinning into the path of oncoming vehicles. Barragan was the driver of the Civic.

The dashcam and cellphone videos of the violent chain-reaction crash are now part of the police investigation after they surfaced on Instagram.

"He appeared to be driving way too fast for the conditions out here," said Ofc. Ryan Railsback with Riverside PD. "It also appeared he didn't have any regard for anybody's safety."

The deadly crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at Market Street and Sixth Street.

Barragan was on his way to help at his family's restaurant, filling in for a sick coworker, according to his brother.

His family released the following statement:

"Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the loss of our beloved brother. We want to thank everyone who has reached out with love and support."

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Isaac Isaiah Villalba. He was pictured wearing a hospital gown in his mug shot. Investigators believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

"He'll be booked for murder, for felony hit-and-run, felony suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, and resisting arrest using violence," Railsback said. "When officers went to contact him, he was trying to flee. He actually resisted them using violence to the point where, you can see on video that was taken, they ended up having to use a Taser to safely take him into custody."

Five other people were injured in the chain-reaction crash, with their injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"I couldn't see the fight, but I did hear him yelling. I did see the cops get him down to the ground," said witness Phillip Hsu. "It was a couple cops that were trying to just control him on the floor."

Officials want to speak with anyone who may have seen the Charger driving erratically before the crash.

"We want to talk to them if they haven't spoken to investigators already to learn more," Railsback said. "What people may have witnessed in terms of his driving behavior before this crash happened."

Villalba is expected in court Friday for his arraignment. He's currently being held on a $1 million bond.