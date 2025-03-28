Riverside man shot to death while walking home from work; no apparent motive, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside police are searching for a motive in the death of a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed while he was walking home from work.

The shooting happened near Hole and Mitchell avenues around 10:10 p.m. on March 22, and was captured by business surveillance cameras. The footage, obtained by Eyewitness News, shows the victim walking when the gunman shows up behind him and opens fire, shooting him several times.

"It's monstrous behavior just to come up to someone for no reason and just shoot and kill him," said Officer Ryan Railsback.

Detectives said the victim, David Abarca, usually got a ride home after his shift at Rodrigo's Mexican Grill, where he had been employed for nearly 25 years.

Abarca leaves behind a 10-year-old son and family and friends who cherished him.

On the night of the murder, authorities say he stayed a bit later to help out a fellow employee and decided to walk home. He got roughly 30 minutes down the road on foot when he was shot to the death.

Police were able to find the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Andre Thomas, soon after.

"We're very thankful for a neighbor who called and saw somebody running through their yard. Then it also looked like they were, you know, ditching something. Possibly a gun. So that directed our officers who were nearby and responding to the scene to be able to find him and apprehend him pretty quickly," Railsback added.

Authorities also recovered the gun they believe Thomas allegedly used.

Still, detectives are stumped for any hint of a movie. They say the suspect, who appears to live near the scene of the shooting, does not have a violent criminal history.

"I think he lived with family over there, and I think he had a job and was just doing everything that normal people do in life. We do not know where this behavior came from."

Thomas remains in custody on suspicion of murder. His bail is set at $1 million.