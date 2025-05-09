Riverside police shoot, wound suspect who returned to bar after allegedly brandishing gun

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside police on Thursday night shot and wounded a man after he returned to a bar that had kicked him out for allegedly brandishing a gun, authorities said.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was escorted out of a bar near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Trautwine Road.

"He then left the business, drove away in his vehicle, returned, and officers arrived," Detective Ricky Barajas of the Riverside Police Department told ABC7. "Shortly after, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Whether the suspect was armed at the time of the police shooting was unclear.

He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Barajas said. His name was not released.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.