Man arrested after road-rage stabbing at Riverside Starbucks, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after an apparent road-rage stabbing at a Starbucks parking lot in Riverside Sunday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m. near Alessandro Boulevard and Mission Grove Parkway.

Riverside police say the incident began after the victim unintentionally cut off the suspect on the road.

The suspect then followed the victim to a Starbucks and allegedly began to choke him after a confrontation.

Police say the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed the attacker in the arm to defend himself. Following the altercation, only the suspect was arrested.

Both men were hospitalized but are expected to be OK.

It's unclear if the knife belonged to the victim or suspect.