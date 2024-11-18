3 injured in Glendale stabbing linked to road-rage incident, police say

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured in an apparent stabbing road-rage attack in Glendale, authorities say.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Dryden Street and San Rafael Avenue.

Authorities responded to a report of a stabbing in the area and found three people with minor-to-moderate stab wounds.

Police say it appears to be linked to a road-rage incident but details were not immediately available.

There is no suspect in custody or vehicle description at this time.

