Part of the 5 Freeway will be closed in LA County next week. Here's what you need to know

Your commute could get complicated next week when parts of the 5 Freeway are closed for road repairs.

Caltrans is planning for the overnight closures in the cities of Commerce, Downey and Santa Fe Springs starting Monday night through the morning of Friday, May 23.

During that period, up to three lanes in both directions of the freeway will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. The closures will affect lanes between the 605 Freeway and Washington Boulevard.

People in the area may hear some loud noise and feel vibrations while crews work to repave the road.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project on a 6.5-mile stretch of road from the 605 Freeway to north of Atlantic Boulevard. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.