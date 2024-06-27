$20,000 reward offered for information in murder of 28-year-old caterer in Compton

Robert Abdelkader III was fatally shot on Friday, June 7. He was working at a college graduation party at a home in the 800 block of E Greenleaf Boulevard when the shooting broke out.

Robert Abdelkader III was fatally shot on Friday, June 7. He was working at a college graduation party at a home in the 800 block of E Greenleaf Boulevard when the shooting broke out.

Robert Abdelkader III was fatally shot on Friday, June 7. He was working at a college graduation party at a home in the 800 block of E Greenleaf Boulevard when the shooting broke out.

Robert Abdelkader III was fatally shot on Friday, June 7. He was working at a college graduation party at a home in the 800 block of E Greenleaf Boulevard when the shooting broke out.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly three weeks after a 28-year-old caterer was shot and killed at a graduation party in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is offering a $20,000 reward in hopes of finding the killer.

Robert Abdelkader III was fatally shot on Friday, June 7. He was working at a college graduation party at a home in the 800 block of E Greenleaf Boulevard when the shooting broke out.

"I'm suffering," said Abdelkader's mother, Inez Tootie Adkins, during a press conference on Wednesday. "It's such a big impact on everyone. It's a terrible loss. He was a great, great kid, community servant ... just doing right. Doing the right things."

The sheriff department's homicide bureau said there were between 200 and 300 people at the party. Five others were also shot, suffering only non-life threatening injuries.

"The shooters were seen fleeing from the location through a rear alley," said LASD Lt. Omar Camacho. "Our homicide detectives believe there were several shooters during the incident, and Robert was an innocent victim of this senseless act of violence. Our investigators also believe there were multiple witnesses who attended the pool party who may have seen the suspects or know the suspects' identities."

Although investigators have recovered some social media videos from that night, including a video that shows partygoers fleeing the scene, they need more, and Abdelkader's family needs answers.

"Not only did I lose my son, we lost our best friend," said Robert Abdelkader Sr., the victim's father. "He was a beautiful soul. A great kid to have. Never any issues or problems. He worked really hard to establish himself."

Abdelkader's mother hopes something like this doesn't happen again.

"Let my son be the last one. Let's get these killers off the street, and we have to speak up. Somebody saw something, a lot of people saw something," said Adkins.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.