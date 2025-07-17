Missing 75-year-old man murdered and buried in Mojave Desert: Deputies

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- Robert "Bob" Boyajian, the 75-year-old missing man in Central California was murdered and buried in the Mojave Desert, according to deputies.

Boyajian had been in the real estate business for nearly 45 years and was well-known in both the Bass Lake and Fresno communities.

On Monday at 5 pm, the Madera County Sheriff's Office says one of Boyajian's employees requested a welfare check after he missed an appointment and couldn't be reached.

Deputies went to his house and found his truck, briefcase and Apple Watch, but his cell phone, wallet and bedding were missing.

Authorities tried accessing the security cameras and spoke to someone who previously did IT work for Boyajian, but learned the cameras were offline.

The person took deputies to where a DVR should have been, but it was missing.

Bank records and security footage showed a $1,000 withdrawal from his account on Sunday just before 8:30 pm.

That person was identified as 21-year-old Audrik Matevosian, who was the one that directed deputies to the DVR location.

Deputies got a search warrant at Matevosian's parents' home in Clovis, where he also lived.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue said Matevosian repeatedly referred to Boyajian in the past tense and initially told deputies he died by suicide. He later changed the story and told deputies Boyajian asked for help in ending his life.

Matevosian ultimately confessed to murdering Boyajian on Saturday and burying him in a cave in the Mojave Desert. He claimed that Boyajian spoke wrongly of his family and wanted some of the businessman's money.

Deputies say that at least a week before, Matevosian bought a body bag on Amazon and rented a vehicle, which led them to believe the murder was premeditated.

Records show Matevosian called Boyajian to make sure he was home. He also spent the night in Bass Lake, when deputies say he murdered Boyajian in his sleep.

Boyajian's body was wrapped in the bedding, placed in the body bag and taken to the desert.

Deputies went to the desert and found the body.

Matevosian told deputies that Boyajian had previously taken him to that location.

Authorities found two guns in Matevosian's home, one of which was registered to Boyajian.

The victim's phone was found near Woodward Park, and his wallet was hidden in Matevosian's gym locker. The shovel used in the burial was also found.

Matevosian is expected to appear in court on Friday.