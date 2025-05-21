Rock climber hoisted to safety by helicopter crew after falling 30 feet in Idyllwild

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell nearly 30 feet while rock climbing in Idyllwild, bodycam video showed.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell nearly 30 feet while rock climbing in Idyllwild, bodycam video showed.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell nearly 30 feet while rock climbing in Idyllwild, bodycam video showed.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell nearly 30 feet while rock climbing in Idyllwild, bodycam video showed.

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety on Sunday after he fell about 30 feet while rock climbing in Idyllwild, dramatic bodycam video showed.

The footage released by the Sheriff's Department on Tuesday shows a deputy being lowered by cable to where the injured man was perched on a rock face in the Lily Rock area. The climber had sustained a "limb injury," authorities said.

"Shout out to the Good Samaritan climber who assisted prior to us showing up," the agency said in a statement posted on social media.

The deputy secured a hook to the injured man's climbing harness before they were both hoisted up to the awaiting helicopter above.