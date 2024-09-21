Rollerblader dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Sawtelle, LAPD says

SAWTELLE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man in his 30s was skating on Rollerblades Friday night when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Westside neighborhood of Sawtelle, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Bundy Drive near Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Witnesses told police the driver of a black Dodge Durango SUV was traveling west on Olympic when he struck the victim, who was also heading west on Olympic near Bundy, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The suspect drove away from the scene after briefly stopping, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by LAPD personnel, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The investigation of the collision will be handled by the LAPD's Traffic Division, police said.

City News Service contributed to this report.