Roof, walls partially collapse after truck topples hydrant outside T-Mobile store in North Hills

The roof and at least two walls partially collapsed at a T-Mobile store in North Hills after a pickup truck toppled a nearby fire hydrant.

The roof and at least two walls partially collapsed at a T-Mobile store in North Hills after a pickup truck toppled a nearby fire hydrant.

The roof and at least two walls partially collapsed at a T-Mobile store in North Hills after a pickup truck toppled a nearby fire hydrant.

The roof and at least two walls partially collapsed at a T-Mobile store in North Hills after a pickup truck toppled a nearby fire hydrant.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The roof and at least two walls partially collapsed at a T-Mobile store in North Hills on Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck toppled a fire hydrant and slammed into a utility pole outside the single-story building.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The toppling of the hydrant resulted in a "large" amount of water accumulating on the roof of the business, the LAFD said, adding that the structural integrity of the building was compromised.

News video from the scene showed massive cracks in the walls, and the interior of the T-Mobile store was visible from the air after the roof caved in.

SoCalGas was notified of the incident, along with the city's Department of Building and Safety, and the Department of Water and Power.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.