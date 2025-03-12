What's ahead for Jenna Dewan on 'The Rookie'? Drama, potential parenthood - maybe a musical show

'The Rookie' star Jenna Dewan reflects on this season's drama, looks ahead to her character's future with co-star Nathan Fillion

HOLLYWOOD -- Jenna Dewan is having quite the season on "The Rookie." In real life, she had a baby. On the show, the characters she and Nathan Fillion play have talked about potential parenthood. Also this season -- Jenna's real-life fiancé played her abusive ex. So, now what?

"Every episode, every time I get the script, I get so excited," said Dewan. "There's always something really fun for Bailey to do. She does all things."

Dewan showed up on "The Rookie" as a guest star who later became a regular. This season, her real-life love, Steve Kazee, returned to play her abusive ex, but his character was shot dead by a hitman - that's a whole other story.

Now Dewan's character Bailey is safely back in the arms of Fillion's character, John Nolan.

"There's a lot of drama to come. The finale is probably one of the most intense finales we've done and that I've read," said Dewan. "And what I like this season, especially for John and Bailey, is there's just a lot of depth to what they have to go through together and emotionally where they go."

Something that may be in the future for the couple: a child.

"And for John and Bailey, that would involve a possible adoption, and I think that's really beautiful and shows that family can be in all different types and forms and work for your family however that works. And it's on the table," said Dewan. "It is a want. It is something they feel, and they process whether or not they will make that decision."

I had an idea for something to try next season and Dewan, who's also an accomplished dancer, seemed to love the idea.

"Wouldn't a "Rookie" musical episode just be amazing? I mean, Nathan sings. He definitely danced at the wedding, and he was very good. So, listen, this could happen!" said Dewan.

Catch "The Rookie" Tuesday nights on ABC at 9/8C and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, and this station.