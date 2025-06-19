Rose Bowl replaces 4th of July fireworks with drone show due to fire concerns. Here's what to expect

The 4th of July is just weeks away, and Pasadena is boosting its police and firefighter presence to keep fireworks out of the city due to fire and air quality concerns.

The 4th of July is just weeks away, and Pasadena is boosting its police and firefighter presence to keep fireworks out of the city due to fire and air quality concerns.

The 4th of July is just weeks away, and Pasadena is boosting its police and firefighter presence to keep fireworks out of the city due to fire and air quality concerns.

The 4th of July is just weeks away, and Pasadena is boosting its police and firefighter presence to keep fireworks out of the city due to fire and air quality concerns.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 4th of July is just weeks away, and Pasadena is boosting its police and firefighter presence to keep fireworks out of the city due to fire and air quality concerns.

This year, the Rose Bowl is passing on its massive fireworks show and replacing it with a drone show.

There are still plenty of burn scar areas following the deadly Eaton Fire, and fire danger remains high in both Pasadena and Altadena.

"I want to remind you that all fireworks are illegal in the city of Pasadena," said Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin during a press conference Wednesday. "There will also be additional enforcement in the city leading up to the July 4th holiday."

Even though the fireworks show won't be happening, the city is still expecting a lot of visitors. Police officers will be out enforcing the fireworks ban, especially in those burn scar areas.

"We want to remind folks that we will have a heavy presence here in the foothills, and we want people to stay away from the foothills unless there's some other reason to be here, or you know somebody or have some righteous reason to be up in the area," said Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris.

What to expect at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena on 4th of July

The city of Pasadena confirmed the fireworks show change in March.

Instead, the Rose Bowl will be hosting the FoodieLand Food Festival over the holiday weekend. It's expected to bring over 200 food vendors to the stadium.

Regular admission tickets are $8 but children 5 and under get in for free. Parking for Friday costs $15 but will be free on Saturday and Sunday.

Below are the weekend's hours:

Friday, July 4: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 5: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 6: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tickets are available now here. For more information, visit FoodieLand's website.