The Rose in Venice closing after 45 years

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After 45 years, the Rose in Venice is closing this month.

"I've been coming to the Rose Cafe since the 80s. I grew up here in Southern California, and it's gone through a lot of changes," said Rob Marohn of Hollywood.

The restaurant, known for its coffee, pastries, and California cuisine, has gone through multiple menu changes over the four decades it's been around. Longtime customers have been stopping by to savor what might be their last meal.

"All of the staff were always super nice and friendly, and they had really great food. So, yeah, it was just like an institution, you know? I mean, even in my short time here, this was one of the first places I went to," said Ian Chan of Venice.

"I wanted to give my goodbyes. I used to work in that building across the street, so I was always coming over," said Cathy Carol of Venice.

"I really think of it as a place that I have a lot of memories, from when I was a youngster to, you know, now I'm older. So I mean, it kind of changed with Venice. So it'll be really sad to see it go," said Marohn.

Residents say they've seen homeless encampments come and go near this intersection throughout the years, making this neighborhood restaurant sometimes difficult to walk to.

No one from The Rose was available for an interview, but the restaurant's management team released this statement:

"After 45 incredible years, The Rose Venice will be closing its doors following our brunch service on December 15th. This decision has not been made lightly but reflects the cumulative challenges we have faced in recent years. From economic shifts to a downturn in tourism and foot traffic in our neighborhood, we have navigated these hurdles with determination and optimism. Unfortunately, these factors have made it unsustainable to continue operating a chef-driven restaurant of this scale in Venice.

"Throughout the decades, The Rose Venice has been more than just a restaurant. Borne out of a once-historic warehouse, it became a cornerstone of our community-a place where millions of guests gathered to celebrate California's rich seasonal offerings and connect with one another. It has been an honor to serve as a neighborhood hub and a welcoming space for locals and travelers alike.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of The Rose Venice's journey. From our dedicated team members to our loyal guests and the vibrant Venice community, your support and shared moments have defined the spirit of this restaurant.

"As we close this chapter, we are filled with gratitude for the countless memories created within these walls. It has been a privilege to be a part of your lives, and we hope The Rose Venice will always be remembered as a cherished gathering place."

The last time diners will have a chance to eat at the Rose is their brunch service on Dec. 15.