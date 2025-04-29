Thief snatches beloved pet dog during Tesla break-in at parking lot in Rowland Heights, video shows

Video shows a thief steal a woman's dog from her Tesla during a break-in at a parking lot in Plaza at Puente Hills in Rowland Heights.

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California woman is heartbroken after her 11-year-old dog was stolen from inside her Tesla during a break-in that was caught on video.

The theft happened on April 19 at a Plaza at Puente Hills parking lot in Rowland Heights.

Surveillance footage shows the thief approach the car three different times before he broke a window and jumped inside the car to snatch the owner's beloved pet Yorkie, Lemon.

The owner, Zoyo Zuo, told Eyewitness News she used Tesla's Dog Mode feature, which is meant to keep dogs comfortable while displaying a message that says the owner will be back. She says she was gone for just 30 minutes and came back to a nightmare.

Zuo's Tesla captured a closer view of the thief before he took the dog and drove away.

The owner says Lemon has heart disease and needs medication. She filed a police report and is offering a $2,000 reward for his safe return.