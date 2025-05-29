SF theater literally goes to the dogs for 'Lilo and Stitch' live-action remake

SAN FRANCISCO -- Last weekend, the Roxie Theater and Walt Disney Pictures hosted a dog friendly screening of the live-action remake of "Lilo and Stitch."

"I'm super excited because it's like a dog-oriented event, and there's so many dogs and they're some dressed in costumes. There's going to be dog tag making and extra dog treats," said a woman attending with her golden retriever.

Dogs were even walked down a "doggie" red carpet before finding a seat inside the auditorium.

"I don't even know what to expect. I think she loves watching things on TV because sometimes I'm watching things. And when she sees something very animated and colorful, her eyes get drawn to the TV which I think is super funny," the woman revealed.

"He was focused on the treats on the floor, but, you know, he still enjoyed the movie too, " another dog owner added.

But the dogs weren't the only ones who enjoyed the show.

"The movie was amazing. Ten out of ten. I wish I could give it 20 out of 10.

"I dropped a few tears," another attendee said.

"Not a lot of places will allow dogs like that. So for them to make these kind of moments and memories, it's a big deal," one man with his four dogs declared.

"Lilo and Stitch" is in theaters now.

Disney is the parent company of this station.