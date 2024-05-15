The Agyekums are a family of African royals. Roughly 25 years ago, they left Ghana and moved to Ohio.

'Royal Rules of Ohio' follows 3 sisters descended from African royalty living out their 20s

Three sisters who are royal descendants from Ghana are letting the cameras roll on their lives here in the United States in a brand new docuseries debuting on Freeform.

It's called 'Royal Rules of Ohio,' and it follows the ladies as they navigate their 20s in Columbus, the state's capital.

We chatted with the ladies ahead of the premiere.

"My sisters and I are trying to figure out these royal rules," said Brenda Agyekum.

"You can expect to see so much stuff, from family drama to betrayal. You will also see our Ghanaian culture."

They brought with them rules on how the daughters were supposed to behave as descendants of royalty.

"We are just trying to figure out life, love, and all these royal rules, but we cannot risk ruining the family name," Brenda said.

"We play by our parent's rules because the culture has really instilled in us how to navigate this world," added Nana Agyekum.

"But also, we're kind of creating our own rules. We are in our 20s. This is the time you're supposed to discover what you like, and what you dislike."

They say come ready to laugh.

"I think our family is just comedy," said Brenda. "Viewers are going to love how funny we are."

The sisters say they also get raw and real, and they show us Ohio like it's never been seen before.

"The world isn't ready for the Agyekums," said Thelma Agyekum. "We're taking over the world. I feel like it's something the world hasn't even seen yet, so they need to be prepared."

'Royal Rules of Ohio' premieres Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. on Freeform. It also streams on Hulu.