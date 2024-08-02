Ryan Murphy's 'Doctor Odyssey' reveals first look at series

We've got our first look at Ryan Murphy's "Doctor Odyssey." The series, starring Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson and more sets sail on ABC September 26.

We've got our first look at Ryan Murphy's "Doctor Odyssey." The series, starring Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson and more sets sail on ABC September 26.

We've got our first look at Ryan Murphy's "Doctor Odyssey." The series, starring Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson and more sets sail on ABC September 26.

We've got our first look at Ryan Murphy's "Doctor Odyssey." The series, starring Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson and more sets sail on ABC September 26.

ABC released its first look at the Ryan Murphy's new series "Doctor Odyssey."

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Max, a new doctor on board a luxury cruise ship where, according to the official synopsis, "the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

In the short clip, Don Johnson is seen telling Jackson, "this ship is heaven" while reiterating that "it's your job to keep everybody alive."

Cut to Jackson and his team helping to do just that as he is seen giving someone chest compressions.

Looks like they're in for some choppy waters!

The series also stars Phillipa Soo and Sean Teale. Jackson and Johnson serve as executive producers alongside Ryan Murphy.

"Doctor Odyssey" premieres Thursday, September 26 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.