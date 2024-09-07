Ryan Seacrest putting his spin on 'Wheel of Fortune' with Vanna White starting Monday

CULVER CITY, Calif -- There is something new coming to "Wheel of Fortune" for its 42nd season: Ryan Seacrest.

You'll see him on TV starting Monday, Sept. 9, teaming up with Vanna White, who's been turning letters on the show since 1983.

Seacrest's "spin" on taking over for longtime host Pat Sajak? Don't mess what what's been working for decades.

"I think just being there is so different, right? I mean, Pat and Vanna have been on the screens and in people's living rooms for so many years, which is a blessing," said Seacrest. "And just walking out with Vanna is enough of a change for this show at the beginning. It does work well. It's not broken so let's not fix it."

Ryan and Vanna are not strangers. They've known each other for 20 years.

"I think America's going to enjoy us being together," said White. "And the game is still the game. Everybody plays the game."

As far as Seacrest's learning curve, he said White has taught him everything.

"Yes! It started a year ago. She was calling me every morning. I said, 'Vanna, I'm on the air!' At 10 after 10, I can talk," laughed Seacrest.

"He spent hours and hours and hours rehearsing," said White. "Such a professional. Really, I had nothing to do with that. He is who he is. He's awesome."

And Ryan was still practicing, during our interview. "George, it's the bonus round, R, S, T, L, N, E. Give me three consonants and a vowel. OK, 10 seconds. Good luck. Here we go!"

"Wheel of Fortune" has evolved over the years.

Ryan looks at the show this way:

"The world was going to be OK when you saw Pat and Vanna on stage. When 'Wheel of Fortune' came on and you heard the open to the show, everything's going to be all right for at least a half hour," said Seacrest. "And I still feel that the show does that and delivers that. The show's fun. It's about giving cash and prizes to people, three different people, every single night. And that's what the promise of 'Wheel of Fortune' is."

Wheel of Fortune airs on this ABC station.