Number of animals at San Bernardino shelter expected to double to 12,000

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino Animal Shelter needs to make some room.

"We really need the community to step forward and help us by adopting and fostering," said Kristine Watson, director of the San Bernardino Animal Services Department.

Starting July 1, the cities of Fontana, Colton and Rialto will rely on the San Bernardino shelter for its animal services.

"Instead of driving to Riverside, right now they drive all the way down to Jurupa Valley," Watson said. "They're going to bring any stray animals here. We are also going to be working with them to expand our foster and volunteer programs."

The shelter already services the communities of Grand Terrace and Loma Linda. The additional three cities will come on board after its contract with Riverside County Animal Services expires at the end of June.

The move is expected to double the number of animals currently its care.

"We brought in over 6,000 dogs and cats last year. This year with the additional cities we are looking at a number closer to 12,000," Watson said.

The shelter plans to accomplish the growth with temporary kennels and shelters as it looks to build a bigger facility in the next 3-5 years.

"We don't want to spend the time or resources to do brick and mortar. We're looking at modular type buildings that we can get built and bring in and potentially move with us when we open a new shelter," Watson said.

In addition, 31 new staff positions will be created to help with adoptions and to foster partnerships with rescue organizations.

Some of funding has already been provided by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Other costs will be shared by the cities.

"The city of San Bernardino will be assuming approximately 53% of the cost, and then the other five cities will be proportionately less," San Bernardino city spokesperson Jeff Krause said.

The shelter will also extend its hours and open seven days a week to accommodate residents.