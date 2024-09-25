San Bernardino County holds festivities to mark California Native American Day

San Bernardino County is honoring the state's Native American heritage with festivities, as court employees get the day off.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- California Native American Day celebrates and honors the cultural contribution of Native Americans.

In 1998, the state designated it as a holiday, but it wasn't until three years ago that it became a paid one for court employees.

"We partnered with the judicial system to run a bill that would honor California's first people where the courts would be closed in honoring our ancestors and the resiliency of them," said Assemblymember James Ramos, D-Highland.

The bill authored by Ramos creates the paid holiday for judicial branch employees, exchanging Columbus Day for California Native American Day.

"All throughout San Bernardino County we have so much cultural awareness with our tribal family and to celebrate them as California's first people is extremely important to not only the employees but the people of our community," said Judge Lisa Rogan, presiding judge for San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Outside the San Bernardino County Superior Court, cultural performers paid homage to the holiday with traditional songs and dance. Ramos, a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe, is calling on other court systems to highlight the day as well.

"We are calling on other counties - superior court counties - to partner with tribal people from those areas to highlight the paid holiday of California's Native American Day," Ramos said.

California Native American Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday in September. While not everyone gets the time off as a holiday, it's a day everyone can participate in.

"Remember the tribes whose lands you stand on, remember their contributions to the state of California. Remember their culture, their songs, and their dances," said Ramos.

On Sept. 27 from 6-10 p.m. at Cal State San Bernardino the public is invited to join the celebration of California Native American Day with traditional songs.