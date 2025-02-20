San Bernardino County firefighters rescue woman trapped in storm drain

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows San Bernardino County Fire crews rescuing a woman stuck inside a storm drain in San Bernardino on Tuesday. It's unknown how long she was trapped in there.

Witnesses told the fire department they heard the woman calling for help. When crews arrived, they found the woman about 15 feet from the opening of the drain.

She was trapped in a tunnel close to the courthouse on Arrowhead Avenue and Fourth Street.

The rescuers added ventilation and helped the woman inch her way out of the drain, delivering her to safely above ground.

Although the woman appeared to be half-naked, she was miraculously uninjured.