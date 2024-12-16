Sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds suspect after report of trespassing near Redlands Metrolink tracks

A deputy shot and wounded a suspect after responding to a report of trespassing near Metrolink tracks in Redlands, authorities said.

A deputy shot and wounded a suspect after responding to a report of trespassing near Metrolink tracks in Redlands, authorities said.

A deputy shot and wounded a suspect after responding to a report of trespassing near Metrolink tracks in Redlands, authorities said.

A deputy shot and wounded a suspect after responding to a report of trespassing near Metrolink tracks in Redlands, authorities said.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy shot and wounded a suspect after responding to a report of trespassing Monday morning near Metrolink tracks in Redlands, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Nevada Street and Industrial Park Avenue, just south of the 10 Freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The unidentified suspect was given medical aid by deputies and transported to a hospital in unknown condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said. No deputies were injured.

Metrolink service was suspended at the scene. Officials hoped to resume service in time for the afternoon commute.

The circumstances that prompted the trespassing report and the shooting were not immediately available.