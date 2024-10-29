Higher elevations of San Bernardino Mountains get first snow of the season

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Some parts of Southern California received some rain overnight, while higher elevations of the San Bernardino Mountains received their first snow of the season.

Video taken along Highway 18 and parts of Big Bear showed the dusting of snow coming down overnight Tuesday.

The snow came down as wet slush as temperatures at the highest elevations hovered around 35 degrees.

The region's mountains will be sunny and breezy on Tuesday. A high of 46 degrees is on tap, dropping to a cold 18 degrees overnight.