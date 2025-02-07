San Clemente considering cameras to monitor ocean for migrant boats

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of San Clemente looks to tackle a rise in what they say are small panga boats carrying migrants making their way onto its shores.

Fishermen like Kenny Gott said they've witnessed some of these boats land on the beach.

"The last couple I've seen they came in smooth," Gott said. "We were thinking what the heck is going on and then all of a sudden everybody vanished right away. I don't know where they go. It's weird."

Mayor Steve Knoblock said the most recent panga landing was reported just south of the city's pier on Thursday morning, just after midnight.

"Marine Safety tells me there was evidence of about 15 people on board that panga," Knoblock said. "They landed, they scattered and that's what's been happening."

Knoblock wants the city to consider installing cameras at the end of the pier that will monitor the beach and ocean.

"The idea is that it would again be aimed oceanward, have rotating ability, have zoom ability, and thermal imaging so at night when we see these pangas coming in with thermal images of 15, 20 people on board we can simply call the federal government and have them do their interdiction efforts," he said.

The mayor suggested the cameras' feeds can be watched by volunteers who can report suspicious activity to authorities like Border Patrol.

"What I want to do is have these cameras available, and I want to have public access so we have many eyes on the water just like on the neighborhood watch program," Knoblock said.

Also, he said Border Patrol has shown interest in installing their own cameras on public and private property.

However, people like Gott don't know if cameras will solve the issue.

"When we see them, how can't they see them out there. Why aren't they responding to the calls. We get on the phone sometimes and call and say, 'Hey, we've got a lost fisherman or something.' You know what I mean," Gott said. "They're desperate, to look out there and see somebody in a little boat like that coming across the water like that - God bless them.

Any decision to install cameras on city property would have to be approved by the city council.