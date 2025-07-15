Woman struck and killed on 57 Freeway in San Dimas after fleeing deputies

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman possibly armed with a gun was struck and killed by a car on the 57 Freeway in San Dimas Monday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on the southbound 57 at Arrow Highway.

Deputies were chasing the woman on foot and requested help from the California Highway Patrol, authorities said. She was later found dead on the freeway after being struck by a vehicle.

Traffic was snarled as three southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down. Northbound lanes were not impacted by the crash.